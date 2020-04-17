Kenyans Flood Sickly MP With Goodwill Messages After Being Ailifted to Nairobi For Treatment

(KDRTV) – Netizens have wished sickly Kabuchai MP James Lusweti Mukwe quick recovery after he was airlifted from Bungoma to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

According to reports on mainstream media, the second term MP had been bedridden at Bungoma West Hospital for close to one week.

On Thursday, the Parliamentary Service Commission dispatched an AMREF plane to Bungoma town to bring him to Nairobi. He is currently admitted at the Karen Hospital.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who is among the leaders who received the lawmaker at Wilson’s Airport thanked Parliament for facilitating the emergency flight.

“We thank the Parliamentary Service Commission for facilitating the emergency flight. We are praying that our colleague gets well soon,” Wetang’ula stated.

On social media, several leaders from Western Kenya flooded the 53 year old second term MP with goodwill messages.

“I wish to take this opportunity to wish my colleague Mp for Kabuchai Constituency Hon. James Lusweti Mukwe a speedy recovery,” Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga said.

SPEEDY RECOVERY HON. JAMES MUKWE. I wish to take this opportunity to wish my colleague Mp for Kabuchai Constituency Hon. James Lusweti Mukwe a speedy recovery. Isaiah 53:5 – "But He was wounded for our transgressions,and with His stripes,we are healed." You're in my prayers. — Hon. Catherine Wambilianga-Mp. (@WambiliangaMp) April 16, 2020

“Let me wish Kabuchai MP Hon James Mukwe Quick recovery. He has been airlifted by AMREF from Bungoma to Nairobi for URGENT treatment,” blogger Abuga Makori said.

Kabuchai MP Hon Mukwe airlifted to Nairobi.., He was received at Wilson airport by Sen. Moses Wetangula & all Ford Kenya Legislators who escorted him to Karen Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment #President #Uhuru #Kenyatta #Nairobi #UhuruKenyatta #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/hlpEXwno7H — The-WALL (@OneJacobKelly) April 16, 2020

KDRTV would like to take this opportunity to wish the MP a quick recovery so that he can go back to serving the people of Kabuchai and Kenyans at large.