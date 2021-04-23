Kenyans Invade IMF’s Virtual Meeting, Ask MD To Stop Loaning Uhuru

Kenyans online on Thursday, April 22 interrupted a virtual meeting held by International Monetary Fund (IMF) boss to air out their frustration on the bludgeoning Kenyan debt.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who also sums up as the firm’s Chairman of the Executive Board, had hosted Costa Rican diplomat Christiana Figueres for the meeting to discuss on climate change and the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Kenyans. however, turned the comment section of the meeting into a platform to air their frustrations with IMF which is in discussion with President Uhuru for yet another loan.

Through the hashtag Stop loaning Kenya, dozens begged Kristalina to stop loaning Kenya because the money is going into people’s pockets.

“Stop lending money to a corrupt Kenyan government. We are already neck-deep in debt and billions are lining the pockets of greedy politicians,” David Mutua pleaded.

“Are you sure the loans are used for the intended purposes? Service providers and contractors are never paid their dues on time,” Okulo Jogoo added.

The meeting only last 23 minutes with the MD avoiding being dragged into the loan issue, choosing only to speak about climate.

Kristalina, however, explained that the meeting wasn’t ended prematurely but was closed because they had exausted the talk.

The invasion also comes barely a week after over 400,000 Kenyans signed a petition online asking the IMF to stop loaning the country.

Kenya is set to borrow a new Ksh124 billion fourth Eurobond and Ksh82 billion World Bank loans to fund development projects and fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Kenya’s debt currently stands at Ksh6.69 billion and poised to rise to 9.37 trillion by mid-2023.

