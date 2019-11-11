Khalwale: I Faced My Enemies Like a Bullfighter From Ikolomani

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has defended his stone-throwing antics in Kibra on Thursday, saying he had to man up and face his enemies since the police were not ready to protect him.

Khalwale has been the face of the chaos that rocked the Kibra by-elections after pictures of him armed with stones went viral on social media, with the opposition accusing him of starting the chaos.

The former Kakamega County Gubernatorial hopeful had to run for his dear life after he was confronted by goons at the DC grounds where he had gone to guard MacDonald Mariga’s voters.

“I waited for them, then about 30 youths came carrying stones. I was confident and I wanted to face them like a man and a bullfighter from Ikolomani,” Khalwale said during a function in Kakamega on Sunday.

Failure of security organs pic.twitter.com/jlZv4OIjl9 — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) November 10, 2019

He accused Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and the police for watching as goons terrorised people on the election day.

“Why is it that when these goons were causing chaos nobody took action? I was left to fight for my life as police officers watched?” The former Ikolomani MP posed.

Have you ever been in such a situation as a man where you are eye to eye with the enemy?

This is the point you can't even blink or turn your back. This is a point of no retreat, face your enemy head on.@KBonimtetezi you have shown your masculine skills to be high 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iyREtOklow — Kiramkeel 🐘🐘 (@ArapTilingi) November 8, 2019

ODM’s Imran Okoth won the highly contested elections with more than double the votes of Jubilee Candidate MacDonald Mariga.

But Khalwale said, the results would have been different were it not for the goons, whom he said threatened Mariga’s supporters from voting.

Congratulations @MarigaOfficial for this result.

1. @MusaliaMudavadi & @Wetangulam spoilt ua 5,275 & 260 votes respectively through their candidates

2. Thousands of ua would be female voters were scared off by those @TheODMparty goons.

U are the winner! pic.twitter.com/tNMkXUSFAw — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) November 8, 2019

Apart from Khalwale, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was also roughed up by goons after being allegedly set byDagoreti North MP Simba Arati watched. Arati has refuted claims that he set goons to attack Barasa, in fact, he said he protected the Tanga Tanga MP.

