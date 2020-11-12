Connect with us

Kiambaa Ghosts Haunting William Ruto?

DP William Ruto
(KDRTV) – The infamous Kiambaa church fire tragedy could reopen the ICC case against DP William Ruto.

At least 31 people, most of them Kikuyus who had gone to seek refuge in the church, were torched alive in January 2008 in the aftermath of the disputed 2007 General elections.

Read Also: BBI Should Punish Raila for Taking Uhuru, Ruto to ICC

It is believed one of the survivors of the tragedy, a woman, had been earmarked as a prosecution witness in the case against Ruto and radio journalist Joshua Arap Sang.

She was given the code name Witness P-536 at the ICC. She recounted how she saved her brother from the inferno by stripping naked. In Kalenjin, stripping is considered a curse and it distracted them from pursuing her injured brother who had been shot by an arrow in the neck.

She also said that she saw a woman get raped outside the church and an elderly man struck by an axe.

The witness had allegedly sought refuge at the church after she saw several houses in the neighbourhood getting burnt.

Read Also: Mutula Kilonzo ‘Murder’ Linked to DP William Ruto’s ICC Case

However, things quickly turned a few months after recording her statement, as she told ICC that she had been approached to recant her testament.

She is believed to have been one of the eight witnesses compromised by lawyer Paul Gicheru in order to frustrate the case against Ruto and Sang.

Gicheru dramatically surrendered to the ICC early this month after years of successfully trying to block his extradition. There is a fear among Ruto supporters that the case against the DP could be revived due to this move.

