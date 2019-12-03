Kiambu County MCAs Table Motion To Impeach Waititu, Nyoro

Kiambu County Assembly is awaiting more tension after a rival section of MCAs table a motion to impeach both Governor Waititu and his Deputy James Nyoro.

The motion to oust Waititu and his deputy was tendered in the county assembly by Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia

According to Kinuthia, among other matters, the County boss is marked by gross misconduct and abuse of the county office.

In the viewpoint of the motion, Waititu contradicted the public procurement and the disposal act by assertedly directing the award of the lucrative tenders to companies linked with immediate family and close relatives.

In the motion, the Kiambu Governor is also interdicted of hiring over 600 casuals without the engagement of the County Public Service Board before later firing them.

Mr. Kinuthia further blamed the county boss of infringing the constitution of Kenya by forcibly stripping and illegally occupying the property of Cecilia Njoki Mbugua, a Thika widow.

On the same note, Witeithie MCA Macharia Taki also backed up the removal of Deputy governor Nyoro because he meddled the constitution and the county government act.

Taki censured Nyoro of illegally seizing the office of the governor when Waititu was denied entrance by the court, pending the hearing of a Ksh588 million graft case against him.

“He is doing so without any written authority from any person or any court of law. Indeed, the courts have clearly pointed out to him that he cannot undertake any functions of this nature,” read the motion. “He has been holding public meetings, including presiding over a Madaraka Day function as an acting governor without any express instructions from the Governor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao.”

The deputy governor was also accused of abusing the office after he tried to re-assign duties of various county Executive Members despite being in the office in the acting capacity.

Taki also said the Nyoro is both mentally and physically not ready and capable of performing his duty as deputy governor when he said he was unable to work under Waititu.

“In that state of mind, his continued holding of office denies the people of Kiambu the opportunity to be served better. He should hence be impeached to create room for the appointment of a Deputy Governor who has the physical and mental capacity to work with the Governor, Ferdinand Waititu Babayao.”

The two motions are set to be tendered in the Kaimbu county assembly next week