Killer Nakuru Policewoman Caroline Kagogo Still On The Run

KDRTV NEWS: The Nakuru police female officer believed to have gone rogue and killed two men is still on the run.

Police have intensified the search on corporal Caroline Chemutai Kangogo who severally escaped the police dragnet.

The multi-agency team comprising the police, the military, and the elite units of the DCI have been trailing Kangogo. However, they have been unsuccessful for the last three days.

The police officer is suspected of killing two men, one in Nakuru and another one in Juja Kiambu county.

It is surprising how Caroline, who has been in the service for 13 years, managed to escape police traps despite being trailed by an elite squad.

Her phone signals were traced on Thursday in Eldoret, where a multi-agency team was deployed to trace her.

On Wednesday, Caroline is believed to be in Kahawa Wendani Nairobi County at around 2:15 am.

Her phone signals were later traced in Kericho town.

She is believed to have been borrowing phones and using PSV vehicles to escape the police traps.

She believed that she traveled to Kisii, where she was targeting her next victim, believed to be a doctor. However, by noon her phone signal was traced to Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet county, which happens to be her hometown.

The elite squad has continued to believes that Caroline is covering her face to conceal her identity, and again, she switches her phone from time to time and borrows phones to escape the police.

Killing a man in Juja, Caroline emptied her accounts after withdrawing Ksh. 20 000 and Ksh. from her police SACCO account.

The police had warned that Caroline is armed, dangerous, and lethal and wants the public to be on the watch-out as the police beef up their search efforts.