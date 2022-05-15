Connect with us

Kindiki Missed Announcement Of Kenya Kwanza Presidential Running Mate

By

Published

images 2022 05 15T155139.946
Kithure Kindiki

Earlier today, Deputy president William Ruto announced his running mate at his Karen residence.

However, Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki was not around when Deputy President William Ruto declared openly Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Kindiki came second among those who were suitable to be Ruto’s running mate.

images 2022 05 15T155206.839

Kithure Kindiki

However, in a statement, Deputy president recognised Kindiki’s determination and willingness in joining their team.

“I want to very sincerely thank my lawyer, my friend Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki who became the runners up in this contest. He is a forthright Kenyan, a Kenyan of great standard, a lawyer per excellence and the man who defeated that fellow called Ocampo.” Adding,
“He is not here with us but brought a lot of experience, passion and commitment to this race; and finally, in the end, the consensus pointed out to an individual who scored excellent points on every evaluative parameter,” Ruto added.

However, Tharaka Nithi residents were not happy with Gachagua being selected as Ruto’s running mate.

They had hopes that Kindiki will be chosen since he had been recommended by Kenya Kwanza lawmakers yesterday.

Also read Ruto Warned Against Picking Kithure Kindiki as His Running Mate

images 2022 05 15T155151.248

William Ruto and Kindiki Kithure

On the other hand, Mathira people yesterday protested and wanted the deputy president to choose Rigathi as his running mate.

All this came to an end today when Ruto announced Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Read more Big Day For DP Ruto, Kindiki or Gachagwa?

