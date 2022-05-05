Ruto Warned Against Picking Kithure Kindiki as His Running Mate

Deputy President William Ruto has been warned not to pick Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as his running mate in the August 9 general elections.

According to political analyst Paul Ofwoko, the second term senator does not have the political power to marshall the Mt Kenya people to support the DP.

He argues that Kindiki lacks the charisma to persuade the Mt Kenya people to vote for William Ruto.

“He is a political lightweight without a presence. He also lacks gravitas and no one should expect him to mobilise the mountain to support his cause. In the real realpolitik, he is a nobody in Mt Kenya region,” Ofwoko said as quoted by the Daily Nation.

However, according to Mark Bichachi, William Ruto might have settled on Kindiki because he fears a rebellious DP.

“He is afraid of facing a rebellious DP. He knows what he has done and wants the opposite. He likes to be in charge. In Kenya Kwanza, no one else is even close to him being in charge. Look at how colourless ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula (Weta) have become. In Kenya Kwanza, they aren’t co-principals, it’s Ruto first,” Bichachi said.

Other politicians who are touted to deputize Ruto include; Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker Justine Muturi.

The Kenya Kwanza team have up to May 16 to pick their running mate according to the IEBC dates.

