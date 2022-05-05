Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Warned Against Picking Kithure Kindiki as His Running Mate

By

Published

2022

Deputy President William Ruto has been warned not to pick Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as his running mate in the August 9 general elections.

According to political analyst Paul Ofwoko, the second term senator does not have the political power to marshall the Mt Kenya people to support the DP. 

He argues that Kindiki lacks the charisma to persuade the Mt Kenya people to vote for William Ruto.

“He is a political lightweight without a presence. He also lacks gravitas and no one should expect him to mobilise the mountain to support his cause. In the real realpolitik, he is a nobody in Mt Kenya region,” Ofwoko said as quoted by the Daily Nation.

images 1 2

Deputy President William Ruto.

However, according to Mark Bichachi, William Ruto might have settled on Kindiki because he fears a rebellious DP. 

“He is afraid of facing a rebellious DP. He knows what he has done and wants the opposite. He likes to be in charge. In Kenya Kwanza, no one else is even close to him being in charge. Look at how colourless ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula (Weta) have become. In Kenya Kwanza, they aren’t co-principals, it’s Ruto first,” Bichachi said. 

20220130 092848

Photo of DP William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Other politicians who are touted to deputize Ruto include; Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker Justine Muturi.

The Kenya Kwanza team have up to May 16 to pick their running mate according to the IEBC dates.

Read Also: William Ruto Sends Personal Message to Kalonzo, Advises Him to Skip Azimio Interview

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020