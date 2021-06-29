Connect with us

King Mswati Forced Leave Wives And Flee Country As Pro-democracy Protests Turn Chaotic

swaziland king mswati iii

The king of Swaziland King Mswati III has fled from the Kingdom seeking refuge as protests turn violent.

According to sources, Mswati III had to escape protestors went on a rampage and set shops on fire injuring several people in the process.

The South African Country has been facing protests for several days in at least 10 different places, forcing the police to disperse protestors with tear gas and live ammunition, leading to injuries.

The Eswatini leader rules the country as an absolute monarch and he is the one who chooses the prime minister, ministers, judges and civil servants.

