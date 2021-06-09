Connect with us

Kisumu County Assembly Closed Over Covid-19 Spike

Kisumu County Assembly closed for two weeks due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Kisumu County Assembly
KDRTV NEWS: Kisumu County Assembly has been suspended for two weeks following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the county.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the assembly Elisha Oraro has apprised MCAs to sensitize the public on ways to halt the spread of the novel virus during the period.

The closure has arisen at a time when the is suspicion that the county which is the epicenter of the Indian Covid-19 variant might see a multiplied number of infections in the coming days.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Lockdown Looms As Museveni Is Set To Address Nation

Kisumu county was leading with the number of positive cases on Tuesday at 129 infections.

The fears of the doubling infections were announced by the governor of Kisumu county Prof. Anyang Nyong`o.

KDRTV notes that Kisumu county in the past weeks has registered a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 infections leading to a cumulative of 579 infections.

The increase in coronavirus infections in the county has been due to the flouting of the Covid-19 preventing measures.

Now, a multi-county agency is seeking to reverse the situation by cracking down on the Public Service Vehicles and bodabodas breaching the coronavirus containment measures.

In a neighboring county Homa Bay, the department of health has been closed for a while after five staff from the department contracted the dreadful virus.

The county authorities are now urging embers of the public to avoid physical attendance of the places of worship and even other public places.

