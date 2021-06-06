Connect with us

COVID-19: Lockdown Looms As Museveni Is Set To Address Nation

President Yoweri Museveni is set to address the nation on the surge in coronavirus infections

KDRTV NEWS: Uganda is facing a lock as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country continues to surge.

President Museveni on Friday announced that Uganda was entering the third wave of coronavirus.

KDRTV has established that President Museveni will address the nation on Sunday night to give way forward concerning the recent surge in Coronavirus infections.

A section of news outlets has hinted that the President could impose another lockdown to halt the spread of the novel virus.

Follow this page for additional reports…

 

