Kiza Lounge Owner Deported Over International Crime Links

The owner of the popular Kiza Lounge in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, Ali Oumarau has been deported over crime links.

It is alleged that the Niger National is wanted by other countries for being a leader of an international criminal gang.

According to Wangui Muchiri from the Ministry of Interior, “His work permit had expired and we realised that he was part of an international criminal gang.”

However, the officer at the Matiang’i-led ministry declined to confirm whether the government would go after his property.

The businessman opened Kiza Tomorrow, a bar and lounge in Nairobi in 2014.

Following the success of the lounge, he launched launched Kiza Restaurant that features menus from all over Africa.

Currently, the posh lounge has branches in Canada, Nigeria and Dubai.

Apart from the night club businesses, the former football player is said to have an interest in real estate and music industry.

His deportation comes weeks since Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i vowed to crack the whip on all foreign nationals without valid work permits.

“We are not against immigrants, but we want right visitors who obey the law. We want all our visitors to come through the door and not through the window. The work permit regime has totally changed and it will remain that way,” Matiang’i stated.

