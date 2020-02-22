KPCHUMBA MURKOMEN: Why I Skipped Narok BBI Rally

(KDRTV)-The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and the Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed why he skipped the Narok BBI rally

According to the lawmaker, he missed the rally since he believed there was a plan to divide people along tribal lines.

Murkomen took to his twitter account to make the disclosure and continued to post a thread of tweet shaming the Narok BBI rally.

“I made a personal decision not to attend the BBI rally in Narok because there was a scheme to divide people along tribal lines. I sympathize with problems affecting Kenyans In the 3 counties but I don’t believe the solutions lie in hating others.I believe in Peace, Love, and Unity,” he tweeted



In his serries of tweets, the legislature also thanked the President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto and other Jubilee leaders for castigating and denouncing the utterances that were made before and during the supposed BBI rally in Narok

“I thank the President and his Deputy together with other Jubilee leaders for castigating and denouncing the utterances that were made before and during the supposed BBI rally in Narok.Unfortunately, our friends in opposition&their leadership are taking us back to the dark days,” Murkomen wrote



In another fierce tweet, Murkomen basted the Junet Mohamed for the Maasai community not to elect non-Maa in Narok, Kajiado, and Samburu.

“So JunetMohamed, a Somali in Migori voted In by Luos went all the way to Narok to tell the Maasai not to elect non-Maa in Narok, Kajado and Samburu and Baba was cheering ? Kwendeni huko kabisa msituletee ujinga ya ukabila. Let Kenyans live, work and lead anywhere in the Republic,” he complained.



Murkomen and other tanga tanga politicians had previously vowed to attend all the BBI meetings but he missed the Narok rally.