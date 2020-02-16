BBI Rallies To End In March To Allow Referendum -Raila Odinga

(KDRTV)-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has said that the forums to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will come to an end in March to allow push for a referendum

According to Mr. Odinga, once the rallies will be closed, the BBI secretariate will focus on aggressive campaigns across the country to collect a million signatures

Raila then said that the draft bill will be tendered to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification amid the preparation for a referendum

The Africa Union`s High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa reiterated that the is no need for the BBI taskforce to move around the country collecting signatures yet they can directly engage the people

“We want the consultation process completed by March before we embark on the implementation of the BBI through Parliament and a referendum,” he said.

According to the sentiments made by Raila Odinga, it is clear that Kenya is heading for referendum two years after they shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta

So far, the BBI rallies have taken place in Kakamega, Mombasa, Kitui, and Kisii. BBI rallies have also been planned for Nakuru, Narok, and Meru

KDRTV understands that there have been the pressure that referendum be held by June

Siaya Senator James Orengo who s a close ally to Raila Odinga, for instance, had pushed the BBI team to draft the referendum bill in readiness for the poll before July

President Uhuru Kenyatta has previously affirmed that the BBI will result in several benefits for the country and urged all Kenyans to embrace the initiative.

The tanga tanga politician also vowed that they will attend all the BBI rallies but was previously against referendum