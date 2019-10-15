Laboso’s Widower Edwin Abonyo Lands State Job

Late Bomet Governor Jorce Laboso’s widower has been appointed as State Corporations Advisory Committee for a period of three years.

This is in according to a gazette notice on October 14, where the widower among other appointees landed state jobs by President Uhuru.

Mr Abonyo came into the light after the death of his wife Joyce Laboso, who succumbed to cancer after long term ailment.

He was appraised for his special tribute to the late wife emerging the best speaker, and unwavering support for his children.

It has been alleged that after the death of his wife, ODM leader Raila Odinga recommended him to the President and and asked him to consider offering him a job.

Laboso succumbed to cancer and had sought medication in India for months and things got worse when she came back to Kenya, dying at Nairobi Hospital in July aged 58.

Her burial was at her husband’s ancestral home, Koru Kisumi County, with President Uhuru among the attendees.

Among other appointees are Former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui who succeeded Mwai Kibaki as the Othaya MP.

Wambui has been appointed the chairperson of the National Employment Authority announced by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatan who said that Ms Wambui will serve the authority for a period of three years.

Ideally, the other appointees are Winfred Kaburu, Cecil Kuyo, Cyrus Gituai, Tom Maina Macharia, Roselyn Tumpeyo and Gloria Ndekei.

All the appointees are to serve for three years, effective October 14.

