Ledama Declares War on BBI After Being Betrayed by ODM

(KDRTV) – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has hinted that he may oppose the Building Bridges Initiative after the ODM Party de-whipped him from the Powerful Senate Public Accounts Committee where he was the Chair.

Ledama was controversially elected the Chair of the watchdog committee which is in charge of ensuring Governors are accountable for all the monies they receive. He ganged up with a section of Jubilee Party Members allied to DP William Ruto to dislodge ODM favourite Sam Ongeri (Kisii).

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo wrote to Speaker Ken Lusaka informing him that Ledama had been removed from the committee.

The move, came just hours after Ledama had chaired the second meeting of the committee.

“Today I chaired my second meeting as the duly elected Chair of the Senate Public Accounts Investment Committee. The letter by James Orengo has got no basis and must be treated with contempt! Because this committee is very powerful they want a pushover, not Me,” Ledama said on Thursday morning.

Today I chaired my second meeting as the duly elected Chair of Senate Public Accounts Investment Committee. The letter by @orengo_james has got no basis and must be treated with contempt! Because this committee is very powerful they want a push over not Me. pic.twitter.com/kdAsFYuRJD — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) May 7, 2020

The outspoken first time legislator had said on Wednesday that he had meanted fences with Orengo and that he fully supported Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

I have had wide consultation on the issue of my elections as chair of @Senate_KE CPAIC with @orengo_james and the @TheODMparty and I want to make the following issues clear! My support for @RailaOdinga and @StateHouseKenya is solid and unshaken they have my unequivocal support. — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) May 6, 2020

It seems this was not enough as the Senator was axed on Thursday morning. He has now warned that things are about to get nasty.

Through his Twitter account, the Senator said that the BBI should come soon.

I understand BBI is coming end of this month right ? Leteni! — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) May 7, 2020

Kenyans are now waiting for Ole Kina’s next move. Will he join Tanga Tanga?