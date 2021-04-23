Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Legendary news anchor Baadi Muhsin makes comeback on KBC

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

bb

If you grew up in the late 80s and 90s, then names such as Leonard Mambo Mbotela, Baadi Muhsin, Omuga Kabisae and Fred Obachi Machoka are names that you are familiar with.

Well, with time some of the aforementioned legendary media personalities retired and left their spots to be taken over by young journalists.

However, there has been hunger for old voices, rather media personalities who ruled the airwaves in the 80s and 90s.

It is for that particular reason that KBC Channel One thought it wise to bring some of them back in a bid to give their audience what they really want.

CHANNEL

READ ALSO: California: US-based Kenyan man faces murder charges after hit and run

KDRTV.co.ke has learnt KBC recently brought back Baadi Muhsin who is a veteran news anchor who first made a name for himself through the same station.

As you all know, Baadi had retired but KBC decided to give him another chance in a move that greatly impressed many of their viewers.

Muhsin did not come back alone.

Remember the bespoke English news anchor Tom Mboya from KTN and Citizen TV? Well, the journalist is among the new addition at KBC.

WhatsApp Image 2021 04 23 at 11.40.22

This publication understands KBC chose to bring back the legends as they revamp the station.

Yet another notable news anchor to join KBC is none other than Beatrice Gatonye.

Their comeback was announced once and fans, rather many Kenyans were excited as they disclosed they could not wait to catch up with them soon.

It should be noted all the aforementioned journalists have been the best there is in the game before their exit from media.

With their comeback, it is clear Kenya are in for a treat with KBC competitors taken back to the drawing board.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021