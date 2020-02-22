Leicester Vs. Man City- Jesus Scores After Aguero Missed Penalty

(KDRTV)-Manchester City has beaten Leicester in a 1-0 match after they traveled to the King Power Stadium today to battle the second-placed team in the Premier League

Jesus scored the Man city`s first goal in the eightieth minute after Aguera missed a penalty

Manchester City is now four points ahead of the Foxes but 22 points behind the top in the league, Liverpool

Pep Guardiola will set one eye on the crunch midweek Champions League clash against Real Madrid in the wake of the UEFA`s resolutions to ban them from taking part in any other competition for the next two seasons

It is anticipated that the team boss could rotate its squad to keep the players fresh.

During the EUFA`s clash, both Raheem Sterling and Leroy Same will be unavailable but Aymeric Laporte will start