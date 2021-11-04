Lilian Ng’ang’a Accuses Mutua Of Beating Her, Secretly Transferring All Property He Bought Her After She Dumped Him

Lillian Ng’ang’a, the former wife of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, through her lawyer, Philip Murgor, has this morning accused the governor of gender-based violence, illegal transfer of property after separation and of threatening to ‘deal with her’.

Ng’ang’a, who has been a hot topic since she dumped the governor for rapper Juliani, released a statement with Murgor saying that her life is in danger as the governor has been threatening her.

She spoke in a press conference in Nairobi this morning where she said that her former lover has been overreacting to their separation.

“Mr. Mutua is overreacting to our separation. Whilst indicated that I wanted to move on with my life, he thought otherwise,” Ng’ang’a said.

She needed that she was married to the governor and asked Kenyans also to stop referring to her as “Former First Lady” since she only dated for nine years.

"Mr Mutua is overreacting to our separation. He has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me…..He was a long term partner not legally married" – Lilian Ng'ang'a ( Former first Lady Machakos County) 🎥 @miss_mumoh pic.twitter.com/t5OJuR4OZQ — Mpasho News (@MpashoNews) November 4, 2021

Ng’ang’a, who has different properties with the governor, said that he has now labeled her as “Enemy number 11” who needs to be crushed and left with nothing.

She also claims the governor has threatened to harm Juliani and other close people to her.

“Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 1, and threatened to “crush me to ash, and take away everything I have, and own,” she said.

“He also threatened to harm persons close to me. He stated that he had offers from people to kill persons close to me, and threatened that he might indeed take up the offers to teach some of them a lesson,” the former first lady claimed.

Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang’a claims her life is in danger months after ending her relationship with Governor Alfred Mutua. Lilian Nganga alleges Governor Mutua had vowed to “finish” and “crush her to ash. pic.twitter.com/YzKOAig6TQ — Ronoh Cornelius (Kipchumba) (@kipro_hon) November 4, 2021

Some of the items she claims Mutua took back include a motor vehicle, which she says is registered in her name since 2014, and shares in Ndash Enterprises Limited (a hotel company they co-own).

“Mr. Mutua recently and illegally transferred my shares in the Ndash Enterprises LTD (the hotel company) to his sister Ann Mbandi Mutua. Again, a clear act of fraud. At no point did I execute a transfer of my shares or otherwise transfer my shareholding in the company to him, let alone his sister,” she said.