List of Advisory Panel To Select Raila’s Running Mate

images 8 1
ODM leader Raila and suna East Mp Junet Mohammed

Earlier today, the ODM leader gave names of seven-member advisory panel that will select his running mate.

However, Junet Mohammed confirmed that Raila had settled on several people.

images 13 1

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua

In the list were: Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Michael Orwa and former Cabinet Minister Dr Noah Wekesa.

images 12 1

Dr Noah Wekesa

Nonetheless, the other members were Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa and Beatrice Askul Moe.

images 9

Suna East Mp Junet Mohammed and ODM leader Raila Odinga

The panelists will interview the candidates based on three main guiding principles.
First, candidates must ascertain that they can be trusted and act in a manner that illustrates respect for the whole nation.

“Candidates must show in word and deed that
the nomination to the office is a responsibility to serve the people, rather than the power to rule them,” read the statement in part.

Additionally, the deputy president should have met the constitutional prerequisites.

The panel that is selected is should deliver a final name to the former Prime Minister after an agreement on or before May 10.

On the other hand, the IEBC had extended the deadlines of submitting running mates from April 28 to May 16.

Also read Just In: IEBC Extends Deadline For Naming Of Presidential Running Mates

“The date for submission of aspirants lists for presidential aspirants and their deputies as well as gubernatorial aspirants and their deputies will be on the 16th of May,” IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said.

