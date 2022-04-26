Connect with us

Politics

Just In: IEBC Extends Deadline For Naming Of Presidential Running Mates

By

Published

Ruto Chebukati Raila 1170x658 1

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has extended the time for naming of Presidential running mates.

Speaking on Tuesday at the IEBC headquarters, Wafula Chebukati stated that the Presidentia aspirants have until May 16 to name their running mates. 

“we have decided to move the deadline for the naming of running mates and deputy governors to May 16. However. May 2 remains the deadline for those candidates running as independents,” Chebukati stated.

The statement came following a meeting between the electoral authority and officials from political parties at the IEBC’s offices. The parties had petitioned the IEBC to modify its earlier decision to publish the deadline as Thursday, April 28.

More To Follow…….

