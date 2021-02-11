List Of Counties that Have Passed BBI Bill

KDRTV has authenticated that a total of 3 counties have passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

Homa Bay become the third county to pass the bill on February 11, 2021.

The Homa Bay County MCAs collectively passed the bill that was proffered before the house by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chairman Ajimba Ayieta and seconded by nominated MCA Kevin Onyango

The home county of ODM chief Raila Odinga, Siaya was the first county to recommend the bill though with public participation.

READ ALSO: Chaos in Baringo County Assembly as Jubilee, KANU MCAs Clash Over BBI

The second county to pass the bill was Kisumu

KDRTV recognizes that for the bill to pass, it requires at least to be okayed by 24 counties out of the 47.

BBI constitutional amendment bill is being piloted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Premier Raila Odinga.

The President had asked the Mt. Kenya region leaders to embrace the bill for the benefits of Kenyans

Raila Odinga who spoke to politicians drawn from both Jubilee and ODM said that he is confident that the bill will be passed by at least 24 counties

He also laughed off the bill`s critics saying that the bill will pass like the river Nile flowing from Lake Victoria to the Mediterranean Sea.

However, Turkana county Governor Mr. Nanok said that they will not pass the bill unless some parts are reviewed

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.