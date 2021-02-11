Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Chaos in Baringo County Assembly as Jubilee, KANU MCAs Clash Over BBI

Avatar

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2021 02 11 at 16.01.11 1
WhatsApp Image 2021 02 11 at 16.01.11 1

(KDRTV) – Chaos erupted at the Baringo County Assembly on Thursday as MCAs discussed the BBI report.

Videos seen by KDRTV show Jubilee lawmakers clashing with their KANU counterparts as both camps failed to agree on the report.

Jubilee has the majority members in Baringo with KANU contributing a substantial number.

Jubilee members who lean towards Deputy President William Ruto’s camp are believed to be opposing the Bill while the Gideon Moi led KANU members want it passed.

Last week, the Baringo County Assembly Majority leader Lawi Kipchumba claimed that Baringo would be the first county to vote against BBI.

Just as our counterparts in Siaya have rushed to pass the bill, the Baringo assembly will be the first one to reject it. We cannot be blackmailed and sweet-talked. The majority of Kenyans have said ‘no’ to BBI and we have no choice but to reject it,” Kipchumba said.

Siaya and Kisumu have already voted for the BBI.

This comes just a day after Jubilee summoned its MCAs to the party headquarters where Secretary General Raphael Tuju failed to convince them to support the report.

A Jubilee Lawmaker told Tuju to concentrate on his health and stop intimidating lawmakers to endorse the Constition ammendment Bill.

The lawmakers also accused Tuju of trying to intimidate nominated MCAs to vote in favour of the Bill or risk being expelled from the party.

The BBI Bill needs to be endorsed by at least 24 Counties to go to the next level.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already acceded to the MCAs demand for a Ksh 2 million car grant to endorse BBI.

The BBI also promises to create the ward development fund which will be controlled by MCAs.

With all these sweeteners, MCAs are supposed to have no problem voting in favour of the report.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210210 150207 IMG 20210210 150207

News

William Ruto Pauses Politics, Resumes Working for Jubilee

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William has, for the first time in many months, held a high level governmental meeting. The DP chaired the 14th...

1 day ago
UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS

News

Uhuru’s ‘Thief’ Remark Angers Tanga Tanga

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has come under scrutiny after claiming that he will not be handing over power to a thief. Speaking at...

8 hours ago
Jubilee MPs allied to DP Ruto during a meeting in Karen home Jubilee MPs allied to DP Ruto during a meeting in Karen home

News

Jubilee Party Siege: 100 Ruto MPs Stop Donations

More than 100 DP Ruto MPs stop their Jubilee party contribution, direct the money to welfare group Kazi ni Kazi

19 hours ago
IMG 20210211 113108 IMG 20210211 113108

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta Sets Condition for Lifting Curfew

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted that he will soon lift the nationwide curfew which has been in effect for almost one year....

7 hours ago