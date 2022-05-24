Connect with us

List of Places That Will Be Affected By Power Interruptions Today

By

Published

images 48 1
Kplc workers

The Kenya Power and lighting company has a scheduled power maintenance today. The interruption will affect several places in different parts of the country on 25, May 2022.

images 47 1

Kenya Power Workers

Nonetheless, in a statement released by the KPLC on their official social media page, some of the major counties that will be affected include Nairobi county, Kajiado county and Homa Bay county.

Consequently, in the affected areas, the power will be interrupted as from 9am to 5pm.

In Nairobi county, the affected area include
Marurui, Mugumoini, Nyati Drive, Plateau, Marurui Patrol Base, Victory Church, Murandi Hosp & adjacent customers.

However, other places in Nairobi includes parts of Dandora like Dandora Sec, Dandora Phase 1, Ngomongo, Part of Korogocho, Part of Kamunde Rd & adjacent customers.

On the other hand, parts of Umoja and outering road will also be affected. Other places that will be affected include: Buruburu Phase IV, Umoja Mkt, Umoja PCEA Church, Egesa Club, Umoja H, J, K, L, M, N, P & Q, Mutindwa, Umoja Co-op Bank, Parts of Umoja Inner Core, Kirwa Stage, Rockfields, Umoja SDA Church & adjacent customers.

In Kajiado county, affected areas include Kiserian, Nkoroi, Birika Rongai, Tuala Kandisi and Oletepesi.

Also read Kisii Residents Turn To Prayers For Thieves Vandalizing KPLC Transformers, Leaving Them In Darkness

In Homa Bay county, the affected area include
Rody Kopany, Opapo, Wiobiro, Marram, Sukari Industries and Weighing Bridge & adjacent customers.

