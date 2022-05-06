List Of Six Kenyans Accorded State Burial

A state funeral is a ceremony that observes strict rules or protocols to honour people of national significance. In most cases, they are awarded to presidents.

However, Kenya has accorded six people state funeral. The six includes the first three presidents of Kenya late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, late Daniel Moi and Late Mwai Kibaki. Others include Nobel peace prize winner late Wangari Maathai,late Kijana Wamalwa and late Lucy Kibaki.

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta

Jomo Kenyatta died in 1978 while still in power. In 31st August, 1978, Mzee Jommo Kenyatta was accorded a state funeral. His body was laid in statehouse for ten days as Kenyan mourned him for a month.

Daniel Arap Moi

The late president Moi ruled Kenya for 24 years. He died in 4th February 2020. Kenyans paid their last respect to him and Kenyans flooded in Nyayo for his funeral. He was later buried in his home in Kabarak. Several head of States attended his burial.

Michael Kijana Wamalwa

The late Kijana Wamalwa was a revolutionary leader who was celebrated by many. However, Late Kijana was a law lecturer in the university of Nairobi. Kijana Wamalwa was accorded a state funeral. The late Kijana Wamalwa died in 23rd August 2003 while receiving treatment. However, His political career kicked of in 1974.

Lucy Kibaki

Late Lucy Kibaki was one of the first ladies that will be remembered as an iron lady. Additionally, she was the third First Lady of Kenya. Lucy was laid to rest in her Othaya home where recently Kibaki was laid too. Consequently, she was accorded a state funeral. Her funeral was attended by several dignitaries from different African countries. She died in April 26th 2016.

Wangari Maathai

Wangari Maathai will be remembered for winning Nobel peace prize. Besides, she was the first African woman to win the Nobel peace prize. She was the third Kenyan to be accorded state funeral. Furthermore, the late Wangari Maathai was also the first female professor in the University of Nairobi. She succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi hospital.

Mwai Kibaki

The late Mwai Kibaki was recently laid to rest in his Othaya home. Additionally, was the third president of Kenya from 2002 to 2013 August. He died at the age of 90. However, dignitaries from most parts of Africa attended his state funeral. He was laid to rest in his Othaya home where his late wife was also buried.