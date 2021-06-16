Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

LIVE UPDATES: Tense Biden-Putin Geneva Summit Starts

Thorny topics to be discussed: Russian cyberattacks, Russian activities in Ukraine, and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

By

Published

The US President Joe Biden R and Russian President Vladimir Putin L in Geneva in a hignly tense summit
The US President Joe Biden R and Russian President Vladimir Putin L in Geneva in a hignly tense summit

KDRTV LIVE! The highly anticipated US President and Russian President Vladimir Putin summit starts in Geneva.

Biden-Putin summit will last five hours to discuss wide-ranged issues at the time when Russia-US ties are at the lowest point.

Before they headed inside Villa La Grange at the shores of Lake Geneva, the duo shook hands in from of a camera.

Less is expected from the summit since both leaders are not at peace to say something about each other.

READ ALSO: END OF G7 SUMMIT: Western Powers Commit 1bn Jabs To Poor Countries

Putin has said that the US and Russia can work together to ensure nuclear control, the intervention of the Syrian and Libyan conflicts, and tackling climatic challenges.

KDRTV has established that the two leaders will hold two separate press conferences after the 5-hour talk.

Russia which is not a member of NATO is considered the greatest threat to the alliance made up of 3o member states.

Russia and China featured in the agenda of NATO in the last meeting in Brussels.

President Joe Biden has neither denied nor accepted trusting Putin in the first round of meetings that ran half an hour longer than scheduled.

The second round of the talks will begin shortly and will now include foreign ministers, security advisers, and others

READ ALSO: China Asks Nato To Stop Exaggerating Its Threat

The White House has since issued a clarification on how Joe Biden responded to the press when he was asked if he trusted Putin.

White House Communication Chief Kate Beddingfield has said, President Biden:

“was very clearly not responding to any one question” at that moment. She said there had been a “chaotic scrum with reporters shouting over each other”.

KDRTV noted that Biden:

“nodding in acknowledgment to the press generally”, Beddingfield said. She reminded reporters of Biden’s remarks on Monday in which he said his approach with Putin would be to “verify, then trust”.

The leaders are likely to also discuss swap f prisoners between the two countries.

Refresh this page for more updates…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya new

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019