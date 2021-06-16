LIVE UPDATES: Tense Biden-Putin Geneva Summit Starts

KDRTV LIVE! The highly anticipated US President and Russian President Vladimir Putin summit starts in Geneva.

Biden-Putin summit will last five hours to discuss wide-ranged issues at the time when Russia-US ties are at the lowest point.

Before they headed inside Villa La Grange at the shores of Lake Geneva, the duo shook hands in from of a camera.

Less is expected from the summit since both leaders are not at peace to say something about each other.

READ ALSO: END OF G7 SUMMIT: Western Powers Commit 1bn Jabs To Poor Countries

Putin has said that the US and Russia can work together to ensure nuclear control, the intervention of the Syrian and Libyan conflicts, and tackling climatic challenges.

KDRTV has established that the two leaders will hold two separate press conferences after the 5-hour talk.

Russia which is not a member of NATO is considered the greatest threat to the alliance made up of 3o member states.

Russia and China featured in the agenda of NATO in the last meeting in Brussels.

President Joe Biden has neither denied nor accepted trusting Putin in the first round of meetings that ran half an hour longer than scheduled.

The second round of the talks will begin shortly and will now include foreign ministers, security advisers, and others

READ ALSO: China Asks Nato To Stop Exaggerating Its Threat

The White House has since issued a clarification on how Joe Biden responded to the press when he was asked if he trusted Putin.

White House Communication Chief Kate Beddingfield has said, President Biden:

“was very clearly not responding to any one question” at that moment. She said there had been a “chaotic scrum with reporters shouting over each other”.

KDRTV noted that Biden:

“nodding in acknowledgment to the press generally”, Beddingfield said. She reminded reporters of Biden’s remarks on Monday in which he said his approach with Putin would be to “verify, then trust”.

It was a chaotic scrum with reporters shouting over each other. @POTUS was very clearly not responding to any one question, but nodding in acknowledgment to the press generally. He said just two days ago in his presser: “verify, then trust.” https://t.co/5C9gP4XTtO — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) June 16, 2021

The leaders are likely to also discuss swap f prisoners between the two countries.

Refresh this page for more updates…