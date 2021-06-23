Look At This Sweet Romantic Message Alfred Mutua Penned For His Wife

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua put politics aside for a minute on Tuesday 22 to appreciate his wife Lilian Nganga of seven years.
Taking to social media, Mutua appreciated the first lady with a sweet romantic message during her 36th birthday.
Obama & Joe Biden Have Not Endorsed William Ruto For Presidency
“Happy Birthday my Love. This is my favorite photo of you. It was a surprise photo that I snapped as you walked out to a balcony somewhere in one of our many getaways,” he said on social media.
“May God Almighty give you many many more years of blessings and the joy captured in your gorgeous eyes in this photo.”
View this post on Instagram
The two have been together for six years now and have been enjoying each other’s company since.
Last year, Mutua celebrated Ng’ang’a’s birthday by joining her in her 35km run at Mua Hills.
“Lilian’s 35km run for her 35th birthday: Today, during a misty Machakos 4am, I drove Lilian up Mua Hills to Kaseve centre where, with other top athletes & friends, she started a 35km birthday run to celebrate turning 35 years,” tweeted Dr Mutua then.
Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.