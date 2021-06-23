Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Look At This Sweet Romantic Message Alfred Mutua Penned For His Wife

By

Published

muuttua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua put politics aside for a minute on Tuesday 22 to appreciate his wife Lilian Nganga of seven years.

Taking to social media, Mutua appreciated the first lady with a sweet romantic message during her 36th birthday.

Obama & Joe Biden Have Not Endorsed William Ruto For Presidency

“Happy Birthday my Love. This is my favorite photo of you. It was a surprise photo that I snapped as you walked out to a balcony somewhere in one of our many getaways,” he said on social media.

“May God Almighty give you many many more years of blessings and the joy captured in your gorgeous eyes in this photo.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Alfred N. Mutua (@dralfredmutua_official)

The two have been together for six years now and have been enjoying each other’s company since.

Last year, Mutua celebrated Ng’ang’a’s birthday by joining her in her 35km run at Mua Hills.

“Lilian’s 35km run for her 35th birthday: Today, during a misty Machakos 4am, I drove Lilian up Mua Hills to Kaseve centre where, with other top athletes & friends, she started a 35km birthday run to celebrate turning 35 years,” tweeted Dr Mutua then.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019