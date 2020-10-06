Magoha Finally Releases The Exact Dates When Schools Will Reopen

(KDRTV) – Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Has Finally released the education calendar directing when primary and secondary schools will reopen for the second term.

The ministry has decided to allow Grade 4, Class 8, and Form 4 students resume their second term studies on 12th October 2020. The term will run for 11 weeks without a break up to 23rd December 2020. There will be a one week break for the Christmas Holiday.

Schools will then resume on 4th January 2021 for Term 3, a term that will run for 11 weeks after which national examinations will be administered.

The KCPE candidates will sit for their examinations from 22nd to 24th March 2021. They will run for three days as it’s the norm. KCSE examinations on the other hand will be sat from 25th March to 16th April 2021. They will run for three weeks.

The marking of KCSE examinations is scheduled to take another three weeks from 19th April to 7th May 2021.

The circular that was released by the ministry is however quiet about the rest of the students. It is not clear how they will feature in the complicated academic calendar.

Magoha had told the National Assembly education committee that it was high time schools are reopened since nothing is likely to change in January 2021 regarding the COVID-19 situation. He also confessed that social distancing is impossible in all public schools.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had expressed his reservations on the reopening of basic education institutions. During his 12th Presidential address since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Kenya, he asserted that the safety of the learner must be considered first before any decision is made.

Teachers are already in schools busy planning to receive students next week.

It will also be interesting to know when the class 8 candidates will join Form One after the examination because the current Form ones will still be in the same class.

