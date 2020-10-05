Outspoken Mt. Kenya MP Accuses DP Ruto Of Being Responsible For The 2 Deaths In Murang’a

(KDRTV) – Outspoken Nyeri Town Constituency Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu has come out guns blazing to blame the Deputy President William Samoei Arap Ruto for the two lives lost in Murang’a County yesterday during his visit.

According to the vocal MP, the deputy president must take full responsibility for the two innocent lives that were lost.

The reason why he thinks Ruto is to blame is that he has started his presidential campaigns immaturely. Ngunjiri said through a Facebook post on his page that there is a reason why campaigns are supposed to happen at a stipulated time.

He noted that the Sugoi man started campaigning four years before the next elections, which is unacceptable.

After they won the 2017 elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta stressed that they should refrain from politics and concentrate on serving the citizens. Had the deputy president listened to his boss’s advice, the two Kenyans in Murang’a could be alive today according to the youthful MP.

Ruto there must therefore take full responsibility for lost property and lives due to his premature campaigns. He should wait for the official campaign period. His campaigns even go against the COVID-19 protocols that prohibit gatherings. By holding massive rallies, he not only goes against the president but also the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

Here is Ngunjiri Wambugu’s statement, “DP William Ruto must take responsibility for any lives lost due to premature 2022 campaigns. There’s a reason why campaigns are for a set period and time. They can’t start four years to the next election.

If William Ruto had heeded the President’s 2017 plea to avoid premature 2022 campaigns until the right time, the two young people who died in Muranga yesterday would still be alive today.

Ruto must take responsibility for any life lost or property damaged due to these premature campaigns, now and up to when campaigns are officially launched.”

