Malawi Gov`t Shut Schools Ahead Of Poll Ruling
(KDRTV)- The Malawian Government has closed several boarding schools and sent their pupils home ahead of the court ruling next week about the country’s disputed elections
KDRTV understand that the opposition parties in the country are challenging the re-election of President Peter Mutharika in May last year
The judiciary has reported that its decision will be made public net Monday
The schools have expressed their fear of violence following the anticipated ruling
On the same note, leading Malawian bus service providers have announced that they will suspend their services during the day of the ruling
Since the poll, Malawi has been experiencing escalated political wave
At the same time, the information minister has urged the members of the public to be calm, saying that the government has put measures in place to ensure the safety of all citizens
