Malawi President Loses Election Court Challenge

KDRTV has confirmed that the Constitutional court in Malawi has dismissed an appeal tendered by the country`s president Peter Mutharika and the Electoral body of Malawi

The President and the electoral body tendered an appeal to suspend the judgment it gave last, that annulled the May`s presidential election.

The same court also refuted the electoral body`s complain that another election would be very expensive for the economy of the country.

According to judge Dingiswayo Madise, democracy was costly and the rights of citizens were paramount

The court denounced the narrow victory of president Mutharika on the grounds that the process was marred with widespread polling irregularities

The court ordered a re-run election within five months

Previously, a constitutional court annulled the elections and ordered for another fresh election and said that the incumbent president will be in power until another election is done

Since May`s election, Malawi has been faced with a series of protests from supporters of the opposition party.

KDRTV had also reported that it is the opposition that went to court seeking that the election of President Mutharika be annulled

Previously, Malawi had closed schools pending the hearing of the petition that was tendered by the opposition leader.

There were fears that violence could erupt following the decision that the constitutional court would make