Mali`s Interim President To Be Sworn Into Office

Bah Ndaw appointed the new interim president of Mali
(KDRTV)-The newly appointed Mali`s civilian interim president will be sworn into office on Friday, five weeks after the former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was overthrown and detained by the junta.

Colonel Assimi Goita announced that former defense minister Bah Ndaw was picked to head the interim government until elections are held.

Colonel Goita will be his Vice-President.

The new regime is expected to be in the office for a transition period of 18 months that will prepare the country for new elections

ECOWAS had compiled that military who carried out the coup to embrace a civilian rule so that it would lift sanctions it had imposed on Mali

KDRTV understands that many stocks are running low in the capital, Bamako, where various businesses are now hopeful for an announcement from the body after the inauguration

Mr. Keita was ejected from office after the military claimed of sinking economy and need for a redesigned effort to fight militia group

The AU and ECOWAS condemned the coup that led to the detention of former president

The former president had been airlifted to EAU for medical treatment, and his stay there would be between 10 to 15 years

