Man, 25, Arrested Following Murder of 33-year-old Woman in Kibra

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after being connected to the murder of a 33-year-old Mwandika Kimwele at Silanga area in Kibra slums.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation revealed the incident through their official Twitter Account post, disclosing that a blood-stained kitchen knife believed to be a murder weapon was found at the scene.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested by #DCI Detectives based in Kilimani following the grisly murder of 33-year-old Mwandikwa Kimwele. The deceased was found murdered early today at Silanga area in Kibera. A blood stained Kitchen knife suspected to be the murder weapon recovered.”