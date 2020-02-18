Man Caught In Viral Footage Allegedly Defiling Minor Could Walk Free

(KDRTV)-Police in Kericho are probing an incident where a man filmed himself while assertedly defiling a minor

Kericho County police commander Silas Gichuge confirmed that incident saying that the man has been arrested in his house in the Nyagacho estates in the outskirt of Kericho town

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations together with their counterparts from the Child Protection Unit were getting to the bottom of the matter to ascertain the exact age of the girl

KDRTV understand that the suspect identified as Patrick Ayoyi is being held at the Kericho custody awaiting the completion of the to define his fate and whether he will be produced in court in not

Preliminary investigations have disclosed that the suspect may walk scot-free if the information that the video was recorded back in 2017 was something to go by

It is asserted that by 2017 the girl’s age was roughly 20 years and unless he launches official complainant that she was indeed defiled, the suspect will be free

As per now, nobody will be accused of defilement until there is an official complainant

A former employer of the suspect, the managing partner of Kericho booksellers disclosed that the suspect was indeed one of their staff from 2000 t0 2009

The employer said Patrick was having perfect behaviors during employment and could not tell what came over it