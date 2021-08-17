Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Man Drags Wife To Police Station After Faking Pregnancy For 9 Months Then Buying A Baby

By

Published

police
police

A man in Ogilgei area in Kuresoi North Constituency, Nakuru County, was forced to report his wife to the police station for faking a pregnancy and then buying a baby.

Speaking on a local TV, Wesley Rono, 31, said that he was happy at first after his wife told him that she’s expecting but later on realized that it was a lie.

He however played along to see what his wife would do eventually.

Rono, who has been in the marriage for five years now without a baby, realized his wife had been stuffing clothing to make it look like she’s pregnant.

He says he gave her money to visit clinics whenever she requested despite knowing that she wasn’t pregnant.

“Alikua anasema anaenda checkup Kericho na nilikua nampatia pesa anaenda anarudi. Lakini alikua anaweka nguo kwa tumbo.

“Niligundua lakini nikasema wacha nitulie tuu mpaka nione amepanga nini juu ningemwambia angehepa (She used to say she is going for pregnancy check-up in Kericho. I gave her money every time she needed it. I discovered that she was stashing clothes on her stomach but chose to play along like a fool to see the end motive),” Rono said.

READ ALSO: Video: Mukhisa Kituyi Forced To Speak About His Alleged Dirty Video On Live TV Interview

After nine months and time to give birth, Patricia asked for money to go and deliver at Kericho Hospital on August 8.

Just hours after being given the money, she then told her husband that she had delivered a bouncing baby boy.

She went home with the baby four days later.

“Siku ya nne kufika kwa nyumba jioni nikampata. Nikamwangalia na kumuuliza huyu mtoto ni wa siku nne kweli? Nikaambia bibi yangu unajua hii ni police case? (After four days, I came home in the evening and found her with a child.

“I questioned her whether the child was born recently as she claimed. I faced her and asked whether she knew what she had done is a criminal offence),” Rono narrated.

The husband says his wife was breastfeeding the child with cow milk, a clear indicator that she had not given birth.

After further interrogation, she accepted that she had bought the child and that is when Rono called the police.

Patricia confessed that she bought the child from another woman for Ksh 2650 plus tea seedlings.

The woman at first wanted Ksh 50,000 but they exchanged with tea seedlings worth the amount.

According to police, the woman is a wanted criminal and a serial child trafficker believed to be currently hiding in Kisii.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International New

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019