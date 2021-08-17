Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Video: Mukhisa Kituyi Forced To Speak About His Alleged Dirty Video On Live TV Interview

By

Published

kiss 11

Presidential aspirant Mukhisa Kituyi opened up about his alleged nude video that was leaked on social media in June 2021. 

Speaking in an NTV interview, Kituyi was forced to speak on the video that went viral even though he said a couple of times that he shouldn’t address the matter.

After being corned by the interviewer, Kituyi finally said that he has been avoiding the topic because it’s dirty politics.

“I don’t want to speak much about it the video because it’s all in the past and In as much as most people would like me to open up about it, all I can say is that this was due to dirty politics”, he said.

After the viral video was shared online three months ago, Kituyi quickly confirmed it was a fake video from his competitors to derail his 2022 presidential campaign.

READ ALSO: ‘Uongo Huo! You Don’t Know How Your Husband Touches You? Kenyans Cancel Woman Claiming She Mistakenly Slept With Linturi 

“This video seals the fate of Dr. Mukhisa’s ambition and he won’t heal from it because it has really tainted his image as a person and it will be a herculean task to overcome this test” said one famous politician from the western region who didn’t want to reveal his identity.

His interview with NTV comes after the politician released his campaign video.

In the video, Kituyi said that having been raised from an economically disadvantaged family and understands the challenges facing Kenyans ranging from hunger and shortage of basic necessities.

“I was raised in a poor background and from an earlier life, I experienced hunger and scarcity. I know what you are going through. But by the grace of God, I managed to get high-class education and had the privilege to serve as a government minister and the first Kenyan Head of a United Nations organization,” said Kituyi.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019