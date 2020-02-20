Manchester United Holds Club Brugge In 1-1 Draw In Away Match

(KDRTV)-Manchester United has outlasted an early peril after the Club Brugge scored early in their home ground in the first leg of their round of 32 battle in the Europa League

Anthony Martial scored for the Red Devils the first and a vital goal in the first half giving the reds worthwhile away goal

The Ole Gunnar`s squad fell behind in the first 15 minutes after Emmanuel Dennis dived on a long ball from Simon Mignolet to loft over the onrushing Sergio Romero

Neither of the sides scored in the second half of the match

The draw against the Club Brugge could boost the confidence of the Red Devils after the crash Chelsea two goals against one in the English Premier League.

Manchester United XI

Romero, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot (Fernandes), Andreas Pereira (Fred), Matic, Williams, Mata, Lingard, Martial (Ighalo)

Club Brugge XI