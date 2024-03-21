Martha Koome Contradicts President Ruto Over Agreement On Housing Levy

Chief Justice Martha Koome has denied reports of going into an agreement with the Executive on the implementation of the Affordable Housing program.

Speaking on Thursday, March 21, said the Judiciary is independent and its mandate was to execute its legal duty concerning the housing levy issue.

“Judiciary is not, in any capacity, able to enter into any agreement with the Executive, especially in a matter that is before court. The Judiciary was not a party in that cause, and I tried to look at the clip where the President was quoted to have said he agreed with the Judiciary,” said CJ Koome.

She added, “I’m a judge, I’m not a communication expert, but what I could deduce from that conversation is that it was taken out of context or there was misinterpretation. What the President was saying is that he agreed with the judgment of the court that gave directions on what needed to be done to create a framework on how to administer the housing levy, and what he was telling Kenyans is that the Executive has complied with the directions given in the judgment.”

President William last week in Bomet said the Executive and the Judiciary were in agreement over the Affordable Housing Project.

The Head of State on Monday signed the amended Affordable Housing Bill, 2023 into law at State House.

The High Court had on November 28, 2023, declared the housing levy as unconstitutional, ruling that it violated Article 10, 2 (a) of the Constitution.

On January 26, 2024, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court decision maintaining that the levy was introduced without a legal framework.

The Bill was reintroduced in the National Assembly for concurrence before it was re-submitted to the President for final approval.

