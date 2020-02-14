Matiang`i To Deport Chinese National Caught Whipping Kenyan

(KDRTV)- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang`i has directed the extradition of the Chinese national who was caught on camera whipping a Kenyan waiter for being late for work at the Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa Nairobi

The man is to be deported among other three Chinese nationals attached to the restaurant

The order of deportation was signed on Wednesday just hours after a Nairobi court permitted the police to detain the four for 15 days pending the conclusion of the investigations

Deng Hailan was deported along Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang, who was arrested after alleged;y holding expired Visas

The fourth suspect Yu Ling who was a cashier at the restaurant was arrested for lacking a work permit

The case was set to be mentioned on March 4

The court asked the prosecution to produce a holding charge to allow the four Chines apply for bail