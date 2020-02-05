Kenya Set To Repatriate Its Students In Coronavirus-Hit China

(KDRTV)- Kenya is planning to bring home its 85 students stuck in China`s Wuhan city, the city where the coronavirus break out started.

According to the country`s health administrative, Kenya has identified to rooms to quarantine the students

Reports also indicate that Kenya will immediately repatriate the students as soon as China lif the lockdown in the virus-hit city

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant communication with the 85 Kenyan students,” Dr. Mercy Mwangangi told the MPs. “We have identified two holding rooms at JKIA [Kenya’s main international airport] and set up isolation facility at the Kenyatta Hospital. Additional satellite isolation facilities have been earmarked for Nairobi county,” she added.

KDRTV cannot confirm when the lockdown in the city would be lifted, however, we have confirmed that several countries have evacuated their people from the city. It is reported that Egypt was the first country to evacuate their people

On the other side, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it is very concerned about how Africa is prepared for a confirmed case of the Virus

WHO`s emergency response manager Dr. Michael Yao in the region confirmed that many African countries have inadequate capacity to handle the virus

According to him, there are only 6 laboratories in the continent to test for the virus- they are in Madagascar, Nigeria, Ghana, Madagascar, Sierra Leone, and South Africa

“The South African lab has tested 71 samples from different countries that had suspected cases. The results came back negative,” Dr. Yao said.

WHO said that it would send capacities to 24 more countries to enable them to test for the virus that has killed 426 people, one outside China.

So far, Africa is yet to confirm any case