Michael Jospeh, Wachira Waruru, James Mwangi To Serve In Proposed Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Board
(KDRTV)- Managing Director of Royal Media Services, Wachira Waruru is among the picked individuals who will serve as a board member of the recommended COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday instructed the National Treasury to institute a fund to heighten Kenya`s national response to the dreadful coronavirus
“The principal object of the Fund shall be to mobilize resources for emergency response towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the statement from State House.
KDRTV has also authenticated that Kenya Breweries Managing Director Jane W. Karuku has been chosen to serve as Chairperson for the emergency fund
The board Members of the Coronavirus Emergency Fund include the following:
- Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru (who is also the Chairman of the Media Owners Association)
- Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph
- Equity Group Managing Director Dr. James Mwangi
- Devki Group Chairman Dr. Narendra Raval
- Kenya Commercial Bank Group CEO Joshua Oigara
- Absa Bank Managing Director Jeremy Awori
- Kenya Tourism Fund Chairman Mohammed Hersi
- Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga
- PAS in the Office of President Kennedy W. Kihara (nominated to serve as Secretary for the Fund)
More members will include the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya
The emergency fund is to be drawn for exchequer which includes the voluntary salary cut undertaken by senior ranks of Executive, Judiciary, Legislature and County Governments
Additionally, the Exchequer contributions are to be backed up by donations from Kenyans and corporate entities, grants from Kenya`s development partners and multinational institutions
“The Government of Kenya calls upon all Kenyans, corporate entities both domestic and multinational, as well as our international development partners to support the national initiative. By doing so, Kenya will be better able to successfully contain the spread, effects, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our citizens, and particularly the most vulnerable members of society,” the President Uhuru Kenyatta said.