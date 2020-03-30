Michael Jospeh, Wachira Waruru, James Mwangi To Serve In Proposed Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Board

(KDRTV)- Managing Director of Royal Media Services, Wachira Waruru is among the picked individuals who will serve as a board member of the recommended COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday instructed the National Treasury to institute a fund to heighten Kenya`s national response to the dreadful coronavirus

“The principal object of the Fund shall be to mobilize resources for emergency response towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the statement from State House.

KDRTV has also authenticated that Kenya Breweries Managing Director Jane W. Karuku has been chosen to serve as Chairperson for the emergency fund

The board Members of the Coronavirus Emergency Fund include the following:

Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru (who is also the Chairman of the Media Owners Association)

Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph

Equity Group Managing Director Dr. James Mwangi

Devki Group Chairman Dr. Narendra Raval

Kenya Commercial Bank Group CEO Joshua Oigara

Absa Bank Managing Director Jeremy Awori

Kenya Tourism Fund Chairman Mohammed Hersi

Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga

PAS in the Office of President Kennedy W. Kihara (nominated to serve as Secretary for the Fund)

More members will include the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya

The emergency fund is to be drawn for exchequer which includes the voluntary salary cut undertaken by senior ranks of Executive, Judiciary, Legislature and County Governments

Additionally, the Exchequer contributions are to be backed up by donations from Kenyans and corporate entities, grants from Kenya`s development partners and multinational institutions