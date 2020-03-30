Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan And Somalia Establishes Regional Scheme For Coronavirus

KDRTV has fortified that Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Southern Sudan, and Djibouti have agreed to establish a regional scheme to fight the coronavirus.

The member states of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have held a teleconference on Monday.

The head of states discussed the various challenges that are facing the management of coronavirus and tasked IGAD secretariate to urgently model a regional response.

The heads of the states also agreed to improve information sharing, including the tracking of infected persons.

Additionally, the Head of states agreed to obligate their various agencies to foster cooperation in border control and management with a bid of ensuring safety along common borders and guarantee the movement of cargo

During the same meeting, the IGAD members also pleaded with the international community to support vulnerable groups particularly the refugees within the IGAD countries, and also to back up national efforts to humanitarian corridors remain open

The Head of state also resolved to begin mobilizing international institutions and partners for financial resources to help battle the coronavirus

According to them, the region is in a critical condition and need resources to help in the battle against coronavirus

The Head of states also asked the IGAD`s regional ministers for finance to establish an insightful assessment with a bid of creating an IGAD emergency fund

In addition, the Head of states obligated IGAD`s secretariate to formulate an adequate response program that will be discussed by the leaders

According to the leaders, the assessment will constitute a foundation for joint engagement to halt the spread of the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta stated the country is willing to help regional nations that may require its support saying it crucial for IGAD member to create a common front against coronavirus

“My administration will do whatever is within its power and capacity to extend any support that our brothers and sisters in our neighboring countries might require,” President Kenyatta said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also briefed the leaders on the results of the outcomes of a teleconference of the Bureau of African Union Heads of State and Government held on 26th March.

Those who partook in the teleconference are the Chairperson of IGAD, who is also the Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok; President Yoweri Museveni (Uganda); President Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti); Vice President Dr. Riek Machar (South Sudan) and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia.