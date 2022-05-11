Middle-aged Man Accused Of Stealing 131.6 Million Shillings At Family Bank Headquaters

Evans Nyamongo Bogonko, a middle aged man is accused of stealing 131.6 million shillings at Family Bank Headquarters in Nairobi between November 13, 2018 and August 17, 2021. It is alleged that he received the money through his bank account.

However, Nyamongo denied the accusations after being charged in court before Bernard Ochoi, the Senior principal Magistrate. Consequently, the man was later released on a bond of Sh. 30 million. Additionally, he was given an alternative of cash bail of Sh. 15 million. The case will be mentioned again on May 23 2022. It is still mysterious how Nyamongo stole such amount of money without being detected by the bank over three years.

Evans Nyamongo Bogonko

also read Raw Details Have Emerged on the prison Cleaner Accused of Illegally Acquiring Wealth Worth 257 Million

However, this charges comes few weeks after the High Court frozen land, seven cars and a house in Nairobi worth Sh17.5 million belonging to an official working at the Department of Correction Services. The man is suspected to have benefited from tenders worth Sh257 million between 2012 and 2016. It was still mysterious how he amassed such kind of wealth and money in his bank account.

“The properties so purchased constitute proceeds of corrupt conduct or corruption which the Applicant is mandated to seek recovery or forfeiture of from the 1st Respondent (Mutai),” the EACC submitted.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) froze the account and property of Eric Kipkurui Mutai, citing that he acquired using proceeds of crime. Later, Justice Esther Maina gave an order for freezing the vehicles and property for six months, pending investigations by EACC.