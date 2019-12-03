Migori Police Accussed of Arresting 12-Year-Old Girl After Being Raped by Her Dad

Police officers in Migori are on the spot for allegedly defending one of their colleagues from facing the law after he allegedly defiled his 12-year-old daughter.

According to reports, the incident happened on November 12, when the girl who was staying with her grandparents since her parents separated went to visit her dad. She was washing dishes when her dad attacked her.

But instead of the accused being arrested, the girl was arrested and locked up for six days at the Isebania Police Station.

A Migori County MCA is leading the calls to get justice for the minor, whose name cannot be revealed for ethical reasons.

“Why was the girl detained for six days at Isebania Police Station after the ordeal. This was a ploy to interfere with evidence which would be crucial for the cases in court,” susan Mohabe, an MCA representing Nyamosense ward told reporters.

However, Kuria West Police boss Benard Muriuki claims that they have not protected the officer. He said attempts to take the suspect to Kehancha Law Courts twice on November 5 and 19 failed after they received a letter from the DPP citing lack of evidence to incriminate the suspect.

He promised that they will ensure the minor gets justice.