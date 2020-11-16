Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Miguna claims that the Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi skipped Bail in US

The Controversial Lawyer who swore in former Premier Raila Odinga , in the contested 2017 General Elections in Kenya has claimed that the Deputy Governor of Kisii County Mr. Joash Maangi is a wanted person in the USA after he fled the Country in 2007.

Avatar

By

Published

Miguna Vs Maangi
Miguna Vs Maangi

(KDRTV News Toronto Canada) -The Controversial Kenyan Lawyer who lives in exile in Canada,  Dr. Miguna Miguna, who swore in former Premier Raila Odinga at Uhuru park as the People’s President in the contested 2017 Presidential General Elections in Kenya, has claimed that the Deputy Governor of Kisii County Mr. Joash Maangi is a wanted person in the USA after he fled the Country in 2007.

In a tweet Dr. Miguna claimed that Mr. Joash Maangi is  a wanted man in the Minnesota Justice system.

“A warrant for Maangi’s arrest issued by a Minnesota Court in 2007, is yet to be enforced by the Kenyan authorities” Dr. Miguna is quoted in his tweet.

READ ALSO:Covid-19 Claims A High Profile Medical Doctor In Kakamega County

Dr. Miguna now claims that the Deputy Governor might not be arrested and extradited to the US because Maangi has now abandoned his ally the  Kenyan Deputy President Dr. William Ruto who has been campaigning against the BBI and vowed to work with Dr. Fred Matiangi the Interior Cabinet Secretary to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative which he heads in the Nyanza region and in return get protection from the state.

In the past Mr. Joash Maangi claimed that the Government security apparatus headed by Dr. Fred Matiangi has frustrated him because he supports the Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

A few months ago he claimed that his security was withdrawn and suspicious people were trailing him and feared for his life.

The tweet has elicited several reactions from Kenyans across the globe.

Miguna on Maangi

But in a rejoinder the Deputy Governor Kisii County Mr. Joash Maangi, shot back at Miguna denying and refuting the  allegations and terming them as hatred, frivolous, and malicious which lack merit in a tweet which Miguna is yet respond to.

Deputy Governor to Miguna

Deputy Governor to Miguna

 

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

DPRUTO2 DPRUTO2

Politics

Tough Weekend for William Ruto as Key Allies Die

(KDRTV) – Going through Deputy President William Ruto’s social media timeline, you’d mistake it for an obituary. The man from Sugoi has sent out...

12 hours ago
Doctors at the AIC Kijabe Hospital Doctors at the AIC Kijabe Hospital

News

Kijabe Hospital on the Spot forRemoving Patient’s Brain Instead of Tumor

(KDRTV) – AIC Kijabe hospital has been put on the spot for allegedly removing a patient’s brain instead of a tumor in a botched...

8 hours ago
Justus Murunga Justus Murunga

News

Matungu MP Justus Murunga Dies from COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Matungu MP Justus Murunga has reportedly died from COVID-19. Reports indicate that the MP was rushed to hospital with breathing problems on...

2 days ago
Magoha addressing the media at KICD on Monday Magoha addressing the media at KICD on Monday

News

Full Details of School Reopening Dates as Announced by Education CS George Magoha

(KDRTV) – All learners will be allowed to resume classes on January 4, 2021, Education CS George Magoha has said. Schools were closed over...

9 hours ago