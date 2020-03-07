Miguna defends Echesa, claims Uhuru is desperate to fix Ruto 

Firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna has come out to defend troubled Ex-Sports and heritage cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa who has been implicated in the 39 billion fake firearm scandal.The scandal which is alleged to have been finalized at Deputy President William Ruto’s Annex office has attracted the attention of many Kenyans after more dramatic events followed the arrest and prosecution of Echesa.

Through a tweet, Miguna said that Echesa committed no crime in taking his guests to Ruto’s office.Miguna further claims that Uhuru linked Ruto’s office to the scandal as part of his efforts to politically fix the self proclaimed hustler.

“Echesa committed no crime. Having meetings with foreigners even in Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s or Ruto’s offices are not crimes. If Echesa committed forgery, it has nothing to do with the place of meetings or whose office the meetings took place. Uhuru is desperate to fix Ruto,” reads Miguna Miguna’s tweet.

The scandal was further complicated by the brutal murder of sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was in charge of security in Ruto’s office on the day Echesa and his guests visited the Harambee house offices.

According to the Canada based lawyer, Uhuru’s plans to destroy Ruto’s public reputation failed because the slain AP officer advised him to stay away from the office on the day of Echesa’s visit.

Because the plan was foiled by Kipyegon Kenei who warned @WilliamsRuto to keep away from the office. Why was Kenei to be “QUESTIONED” by @DCI_Kenya and not the people who issued the Polish crooks visas and gave them VIP escorts to Government offices?” Miguna claimed in another tweet

There have been allegations that the political relationship between president Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto has turned sour as 2022 succession politics continues to take over the ruling Jubilee party. This has led to rivalry and public exchange of bitter words between politicians allied to Uhuru and Raila.This has further been worsened by the ongoing BBI politics where Ruto has been accused of being against the report which is aimed at fostering unity and bringing to an post election misunderstandings.