President Ruto Reveals First Thing He Did After Being Told About General Ogolla’s Death

President William Ruto on Friday, April 19 recounted the details of his phone call conversation with Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale following the death of the Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla.

Speaking while condoling with the family of General Ogolla at their home in Nairobi, Ruto revealed that when he was told Duale was calling him and the subject of the call was a plane crash carrying General Ogolla, he told the Defence CS not to tell him negative news.

“When I was told that the CS for Defence was on the line and the subject was a plane crash and the plane was carrying the CDF and other officers when I took the phone I told Duale please don’t tell me negative news,” Ruto stated.

The President disclosed that he did believe the CDF had passed on and requested to talk to military officials at the scene of the accident to confirm the news.

“The bad news came and it took me a while. But then I asked Duale please call someone on the ground and he told me there was a major and brigadier on the ground and I wanted to speak to them because it was not easy to believe that General Ogolla was gone,” Ruto recounted.

In his tribute, President Ruto expressed pride in appointing General Ogolla as the Chief of Defence Forces, saying it was one of the appointments he is proud of

The Head of State hailed Ogolla as a professional and leader who made a significant change in the Kenyan military during the short time he was the CDF.

“If there is one appointment that I made that I am very proud of it is that of General Ogolla because he deserved the appointment and he was a professional he was a leader and in the short time he was our CDF he made a difference, a big difference,” Ruto stated.

A military honours ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata, including a church service, military parade, and a 19-gun salute.

Ogolla’s body will then be airlifted to Ng’iya village, Alego Usonga Sub-county, Siaya County, for burial on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

