Connect with us
 

News

Miguna Unbowed,Cleared and on board en-route to Kenya

Miguna Unbowed

Avatar

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Miguna unbowed

The NRM General Dr. Miguna Miguna is on board a Kenyan flight and expected to arrive in Kenya on Wednesday morning shortly after 9:45 a.m after the Red Flag was cleared and the Green light given to him to travel.

Announcing his departure from Germany, via his tweeter, Dr. Miguna is very positive that his supporters will welcome him at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport immediately he steps foot in his Country of birth.

Miguna tweeter

Miguna via Tweeter 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV

Trending