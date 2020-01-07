News
Miguna Unbowed,Cleared and on board en-route to Kenya
Miguna Unbowed
The NRM General Dr. Miguna Miguna is on board a Kenyan flight and expected to arrive in Kenya on Wednesday morning shortly after 9:45 a.m after the Red Flag was cleared and the Green light given to him to travel.
Announcing his departure from Germany, via his tweeter, Dr. Miguna is very positive that his supporters will welcome him at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport immediately he steps foot in his Country of birth.
