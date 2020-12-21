Moderna Vaccine, Now Available to the Public

(KDRTV)- After receiving authorization for emergency use from the FDA 3 days ago, Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is moving to nationwide distribution starting Monday.

Moderna’s vaccine is the second vaccine after Pfizer to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, however on adults only. This came to be after the treatment was found effective up to 94,5% and tremendous pressure from the Trump Administration to get the vaccines out to the public. The first shipment left Mississippi company warehouse on its way to distribution through McKesson channels, the US’s largest medical supply company.

Also Read: Frontline Healthcare Workers Vaccinated, Who’s Next?

The first shipment of 5,9 Million doses will be distributed to more than 3000 locations around the country, strategically and hand in hand with the 2 Million Pfizer/BioNTech doses shipped earlier to key locations, said Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

The European Medical Agency is also expected to approve the use of both vaccines starting with Pfizer and BioNTech as the first candidate for conditional use. The agency is closely monitoring reports of rare allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine observed on healthcare workers, The EU commission moved forward on December 18th by exercising their options to buy an additional 80 million doses bringing the total to 160 million doses per the company’s announcement on Twitter.

We just announced that the European Commission has exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 160 million doses. Read more: https://t.co/ZmV6IpbBP9 pic.twitter.com/pEDF1kIqFC — Moderna (@moderna_tx) December 18, 2020

Also Read Operation Warp Speed, Trump Made It Happen

Both vaccines are expected to be effective against different strains or variations, mutations of the Covid-19, like the one, recently announced in the UK which sent the country into lockdown with all Christmas gatherings canceled. Medical experts commenting on the new UK strain, said vaccine makers do account for viral composition changes and that the treatment would be nevertheless effective. On a geopolitical level, however, most European countries Canada and now the US are banning travel from the UK or requiring a negative PCR test onboarding.

The sanitary situation keeps on deteriorating in the US with reports of the deadliest weeks in some states with California registering an average of 9 deaths per hour, hospitals at maximum capacity, and new cases per day trending upward aggressively.