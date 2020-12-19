Connect with us

News

Frontline Healthcare Workers Vaccinated, Who’s Next?

The vaccination process has commenced and Frontline Healthcare Workers stand to receive Pfizer vaccines the first. The question remains, who and what factors determines who gets it next?

In a perfect world, in the middle of a pandemic, you would expect that everyone will stand ready to receive the vaccine once it arrives. Unfortunately we live in a real world, a world where opinions differ around all topics, even science a field that is special in the way that it is correct either you believe in it or not. Science is the one truth and it doesn’t matter where you are standing, it’s the same from all angles.

 

In a global survey made on Covid19 Vaccines Acceptance rate, the data showed great discrepancies between countries on their citizens willingness to receive the treatment once available.

 

Kali

In another survey conducted by Gallup Panel in November 2020, only 58% of Americans say they would get a Covid-19 Vaccine when available. The remaining 42% are hesitant or reluctant due to the hasty speed of the vaccine development.

 

Generally speaking , countries with high authoritative regimes tend to a high acceptance rate because they know that when push comes to shove, they wouldn’t really have a say in it. Free countries however, like the US, France and the UK have lower acceptance rate due to freedom of speech which allows certain parties to campaign or advocate against vaccination, on reasonable fears to say the least.

 

Secretary Alex Azar from The Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that 2,9 million doses of Pfizer vaccine were sent out for emergency use on Healthcare Workers, in a statement ‘We know we have the vaccine available to get to 20 million people by the end of December and then a total of 50 million by the end of January’. Thanks to the CARES Act, the vaccine will be free to whoever wants it.

 

The Mayor of San Francisco and many high level officials in the country were keen on the news and took it to twitter.

Each state with receive the first batch of doses depending on it’s population and it’s up to the governors to decide how to distribute afterwards. The vaccination order will be Healthcare Workers and anyone working in the medical sector first, long term nursing and elderly care home residents second for their vulnerability to the disease, essential workers and people with underlying conditions in the 3rd order. Of course exceptions exist and we can expect the process to be human at the very least.

 

